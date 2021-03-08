MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London's NDP MPPs are introducing provincial legislation Monday aimed at halting the distribution of graphic images of fetuses.

MPPs Terence Kernaghan, Peggy Sattler and Teresa Armstrong are behind the bill, called the Viewer Discretion Act (Images of Fetuses) 2021.

The goal of the bill is to, "ban the distribution of graphic and misleading images of fetuses unsolicited to homes without the use of an envelope indicating content and sender."

Armstrong said in a statement, “If passed, this legislation would require this type of literature to contain a warning label, so that young kids and other Londoners aren’t exposed to harmful imagery."

The issue came into focus in Oct. 2020, after a London man was detained for following and recording people distributing graphic anti-abortion flyers.

Pamphlets distributed in several neighbourhoods by the Calgary-based Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform also prompted complaints, petitions and protests.

The City of London has also started taking steps towards placing restrictions on graphic flyers on any topic distributed door-to-door.

