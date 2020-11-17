MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A group opposed to the distribution of graphic anti-abortion imagery is formally launching two petitions calling for change.

The goal of the London, Ont.-based Viewer Discretion Legislation Coalition (VDLC) is to stop the displaying of signage and distribution of pamphlets including graphic images.

Residents in a number of London, Ont. neighbourhoods have been upset after receiving graphic flyers from the Calgary-based Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

VLDC is concerned about the impact of those images on children and those that have experienced pregnancy-related trauma, according to a media release.

They say, “It is a patently offensive display used to shock and horrify as a method of deterrence. However, organizations such as the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform are recklessly disregarding the harm they are doing to members of the public.“

One petition, supported by London North Centre MPP Terence Kernaghan, calls on the province to issue an injunction to halt the so-called public nuisance and to develop legislation to prohibit the use of graphic imagery.

A second petition, endorsed by London-Fanshawe MP Lindsay Mathyssen, calls for the federal government to amend or create legislation that limits the use of graphic images and how those images are delivered to homes.

London city council is also looking into ways to stop the door-to-door delivery of the unsolicited flyers.

While the options may be limited, staff have been directed to look for options to stop the distribution of the graphic images.