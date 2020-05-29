MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- For the first time in more than a week, new COVID-19 cases have been reported in both Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce.

One new case was reported by Huron Perth Public Health in Stratford, bringing the total in those counties to 52 cases, with 44 recovered and five deaths.

There is one ongoing outbreak in the region, at Maitland Manor in Goderich.

The single new case reported in Grey-Bruce as of late Thursday brings the total cases there to 92.

Of those, 85 have recovered and there have been no deaths.

There were eight new COVID-19 cases reported in London on Friday, but no new deaths in the region.

The new cases bring the total for the region to 520, and the total in the City of London to 483.

The new cases are being attributed to an outbreak among migrant workers at the Ontario Plants Propagation greenhouse - the facility is in Elgin County but the workers live in London.

Of the total cases, 372 people have recovered, and there have been 52 deaths, but none in the last 24 hours.

One outbreak, at Meadow Park Care Centre, was declared over on Thursday, but outbreaks continue at seven area seniors’ facilities.

Long-term care and retirement homes account for 167 COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths in Middlesex-London. None of the new cases were in these facilities.

No new cases were reported in Sarnia-Lambton as of Thursday night, with the total holding at 261, with 196 recovered and 22 deaths.

There are two ongoing outbreaks in the region, with the hard-hit Vision Nursing Home having seen a total of 48 cases and seven deaths, but no increase in the previous 24 hours.

Two outbreaks were declared over on Thursday, at Marshall Gowland Manor and Village on the St. Clair, both in Sarnia.

There were also no new cases reported by Southwestern Public Health on Friday, so the totals in Elgin and Oxford counties hold at 73 cases, 60 recovered and four deaths.

Provincially there were 344 new cases and 41 new deaths.