Spring heat hits London, Ont.

    The sun shines through a plant in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, May 25, 2020. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) The sun shines through a plant in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, May 25, 2020. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    London, Ont., residents are getting some hot weather to close out the Victoria Day long weekend and head into the week.

    Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 29 Celsius. Humidex 34 C. UV index 9 or very high.

    It’s sunny early Monday afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with a few showers beginning this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm Monday afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon.

    As for Monday night, a few showers are expected, ending before morning then clear. Risk of a thunderstorm. Low 18C.

    Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week:

    • Tuesday - Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early in the afternoon. High 31. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high. Night - Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 21.
    • Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27. Night - Cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 15.
    • Thursday - Sunny. High 26. Night - Clear. Low 8.
    • Friday - Sunny. High 19. Night - Clear. Low 10.
    • Saturday - A mix of sun and cloud. High 24. Night - Cloudy periods. Low 13.
    • Sunday - Cloudy. High 24.

