Spring heat hits London, Ont.

London, Ont., residents are getting some hot weather to close out the Victoria Day long weekend and head into the week.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 29 Celsius. Humidex 34 C. UV index 9 or very high.

It’s sunny early Monday afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with a few showers beginning this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm Monday afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon.

As for Monday night, a few showers are expected, ending before morning then clear. Risk of a thunderstorm. Low 18C.

Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week: