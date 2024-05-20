LONDON
London

    • Car pulled out of Sarnia Bay

    A car is pulled out of Sarnia Bay on May, 20, 2024. (Source: Sarnia Fire/Facebook) A car is pulled out of Sarnia Bay on May, 20, 2024. (Source: Sarnia Fire/Facebook)
    Emergency crews have pulled a submerged car out of Sarnia Bay.

    Around 2 p.m. Sunday, Sarnia Fire Rescue, Sarnia Police Service and Lambton EMS crews were called to a vehicle in the water at Centennial Park.

    Sarnia Fire officials say the occupants, aided by bystanders, were able to escape without injuries.

    Sarnia’s Marine 1, Point Edward Fire & Rescue’s marine unit, and police assisted with the call.

    “Thank you to all first responders and bystanders for jumping into action,” said a social media post from Sarnia Fire.

    Police said a driver accidentally used the gas pedal, resulting in the vehicle driving through the guard rail and becoming submerged in the Sarnia Bay.

    City works also attended the scene to repair the rail.

