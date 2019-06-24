

Daryl Newcombe, CTV London





Gateway Casinos has given Londoners a first look at its new plan for a casino in the city.

A public meeting was held at the London Chamber of Commerce on Monday evening.

The 100,000 square foot ‘Starlight’ branded facility will include several restaurants, 900 slots and 40 table games.

Next month Gateway Casinos will be in front of the city’s Planning and Environment Committee to rezone its planned location on Wonderland Road near Wharncliffe Road.

Originally, Gateway proposed a $140-million casino and hotel complex at the Western Fair.

But Gateway abandoned that plan after negotiations with Western Fair officials stalled.

Carrie Kormos of Gateway Casinos & Entertainment explains, “We’ve tried to revamp our proposal and our plans to be suitable to that neighbourhood or that commercial zone. However the number of the amenities and the level of fit and finish will be just as spectacular as we were planning at our previous site.”

The new proposal is valued is just $75-million and does not include a hotel.

Gateway intends to open the casino in 2021.