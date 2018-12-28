

CTV London





Two organizations are throwing their support behind the harness racing community after Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Ltd. decided to locate its planned casino in the southwest end of London, instead of at Western Fair District.

The Central Ontario Standardbred Association (CASO) and Ontario Racing say Gateway’s decision could be the end to local racing.

In a statement, the two groups say locating casinos at racetracks was to mutually benefit both the slots and racetrack operators.

They say London has been a hotbed for harness racing for decades and want racing to continue.

"The Raceway at Western Fair is an integral cog in the wheel of horse racing here and with more than 100 race dates per year it provides a livelihood for thousands of people in the region," says Bill O'Donnell, president of CASO.

The groups support Western Fair's formal request to the Ontario government to find a way to continue racing at Western Fair.

"We solidly support this request and are optimistic it will be honoured given the Ford government's very vocal support of the restoration of the slots at raceway program and horse racing," O'Donnell says.