London police seeking missing 14-year-old boy

The London Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

Jakob Grigsby, of London, is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 5’2” with short, sandy brown hair.

Jakob was last seen in the area of Bonaventure Drive and Admiral Drive around 4 p.m. on May 17. He was reported missing on May 18 around 5 p.m. and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white lettering, black sweatpants, black baseball cap and multi-colored Lebron brand basketball shoes.

Family and police are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information in relation to the missing person’s whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.

A person can be reported missing at any time. You do not need to wait 24 hours before you report someone missing. If you are concerned for someone’s immediate safety, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, you can report a person as missing to the London Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 519-661-5670.