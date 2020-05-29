LONDON, ONT. -- Eight migrant workers at the Ontario Plants Propagation facility outside of St. Thomas have tested positive for COVID-19.

The workers live in London but travel to the operation at 38024 John Wise Line.

The initial case was reported to the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) earlier this week.

Sixteen close contacts of that person were tested for the virus on Tuesday.

Seven of those people tested positive.

An additional 40 workers who live in the same complex as the first case were or are being tested as well and results should be available within a few days.

The company, along with Southwestern Public Health and the MLHU, are working together to ensure infection prevention and control measures are in place for the workers and the community.

This includes enhanced bilingual signage, reducing the number of people on buses and temperature checks of workers.

“The cooperation we’ve with Ontario Plants Propagation has been excellent. They have been very supportive and have assisted in facilitating the transportation and testing of their staff members,” says Dr. Alex Summers, associate medical officer of health for the MLHU.

“We will continue to follow up with these workers, as well as their close contacts over the next two weeks, until they complete their self-isolation and can return to work.”

Dr. Joyce Lock, medical officer of health with Southwestern Public Health adds, “The local community can be reassured that this workplace has put a lot of thought into their infection prevention and control measures within their facility. In addition, there is no risk to the public from the products grown on the farm, as the virus can’t be transmitted through plants.”