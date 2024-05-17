What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Victoria Day Monday

It’s the unofficial kick off to summer, and whether going to the beach, having a backyard BBQ or just enjoying the outdoors, Londoners are looking forward to their Victoria Day long weekend.

Whether you’re looking for fun things to do to in the city or need to run some last minute errands, here’s a list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Victoria Day Monday.

OPEN

Free recreational activities put on by the City of London, including pickleball, Zumba, recreational swimming, volleyball, science workshops, and arts and crafts, among others. Registration is required for some activities, and a full list of events can be found online

Spray pads (officially open for the season on May 17)

City of London golf courses

Storybook Gardens

Boler Mountain

The Factory

East Park

London Children’s Museum

London Transit (operating on a holiday schedule)

Some pharmacies (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

Bars, restaurants and craft breweries (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

Movie theatres

Backyard fireworks are permitted on the holiday Monday between sundown and 11 p.m. No one under the age of 18 is allowed to discharge fireworks unless they are supervised by an adult 18 years or older

CLOSED