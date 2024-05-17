LONDON
London

    What's open and closed in London, Ont. this Victoria Day Monday

    It’s the unofficial kick off to summer, and whether going to the beach, having a backyard BBQ or just enjoying the outdoors, Londoners are looking forward to their Victoria Day long weekend.

    Whether you’re looking for fun things to do to in the city or need to run some last minute errands, here’s a list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Victoria Day Monday.

     

    OPEN

    • Free recreational activities put on by the City of London, including pickleball, Zumba, recreational swimming, volleyball, science workshops, and arts and crafts, among others. Registration is required for some activities, and a full list of events can be found online 
    • Spray pads (officially open for the season on May 17)
    • City of London golf courses
    • Storybook Gardens
    • Boler Mountain
    • The Factory
    • East Park
    • London Children’s Museum
    • London Transit (operating on a holiday schedule)
    • Some pharmacies (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • Bars, restaurants and craft breweries (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • Movie theatres
    • Backyard fireworks are permitted on the holiday Monday between sundown and 11 p.m. No one under the age of 18 is allowed to discharge fireworks unless they are supervised by an adult 18 years or older

     

    CLOSED

    • Curbside garbage, recycling and green bin pickup
    • Canada Post mail collection and delivery
    • City Hall, Citi Plaza, all Ontario Works offices, and the Provincial Offences Administrative Office
    • London Police Service Collision Reporting Centre
    • All branches of the London Public Library
    • Banks
    • All LCBO locations
    • Most Beer Store locations (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • CF Masonville Place
    • White Oaks Mall
    • Westmount Shopping Centre
    • Most major grocery stores (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation) 

