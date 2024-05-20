'I’m fired up': London, Ont. golfer Cam Kellett earns berth into RBC Canadian Open

Cam Kellett of London, Ont. is about to play his first ever PGA Tour event.

“I'm fired up for sure,” says Kellett.

“I haven't felt this, this level of excitement in my life”

The 24-year-old has earned his exemption into the 2024 RBC Canadian Open - at Hamilton Golf and Country Club - with a six-under round of 64 at the Tarandowah Golfers Club in Springfield, Ont. during an Ontario Regional Qualifier.

He won the 135-player event featuring professionals earning a direct berth into Canada’s National Open Championship. Cam Kellett is an amateur golfer who recently graduated from Eastern Michigan University. The London, Ont. Native has qualified for the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club (Source: Eastern Michigan Golf)

“12 years ago, I went to my first Canadian Open at Hamilton with my dad, so it's it feels like a big, full circle moment,” says Kellett.

“I knew something sort of big was coming, and I could feel it with the way my game was trending”.

His familiarity with Tarandowah GC definitely helped, saying he’s played more than 100 rounds at the links-style course just southeast of London. His 64 was a course record.

“It was a special day for sure, but I did I did definitely get the a strong end of the draw having, having very little or no wind in the morning and a bit softer conditions. However I'm not trying to take away anything from what I did because it was so amazing round.”

Kellett recently finished his collegiate career at Eastern Michigan University and after his win Thursday, he turned professional. Cam Kellett of London, Ont. poses with an RBC Canadian Open Flag after qualifying for the upcoming PGA Tour Event at Hamilton Golf and Country Club (Source: Cam Kellett/Golf Canada)

Monday, Kellett was practicing at The Oaks Golf and Country Club, and packing his bags for his first official professional event this week in Tulsa, Ok. before returning home next weekend ahead of the Canadian Open which runs May 28-June 2.

“I want to just soak every moment in and see it and see how well I can commit to my shots with as many external variables as there is going to be,” says Kellett.

“I know that if I do that well, that I'm and I'm going to have a chance to play well. It'd be awesome to play the weekend there and that would be, I feel like a realistic, outcome goal if I was going to have one”.

Kellett estimates turning professional will cost between $30,000-$50,000 in his first year.

Anyone interested in helping him financially can contact him at cam_kellett87@hotmail.com.