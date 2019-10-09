LONDON, Ont. - The apple cart was definitely upset today.

OPP say a truck spilled about 900 kilograms of apples onto a road in Norfolk County Wednesday morning.

Police say it happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Queensway East in Simcoe.

"We've got tons of people here doing some cleanup right now. Most of the cleanup has been done. It's been done pretty quickly, too," OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a video posted on Twitter.

The investigation continues and charges are pending, he said.

"We're just putting a reminder out to people. Make sure your loads are secure and make sure you double check those loads as well."