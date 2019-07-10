

CTV London





Oxford County OPP have released the name of the motorcyclist killed in one of several motorcycle crashes this week.

Police say 52-year-old Kishen Bissessar of Kitchener, Ont. died in the crash on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to Oxford Road 6 near Road 88 just before 11 p.m. for a collision involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

Police say the pickup was northbound when it struck the motorcycle, which was also in the northbound lane.

Bissessar suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the pickup was not injured.

The investigation continues.

Monday night into Tuesday morning saw a five crashes that left three dead and sent eight to hospital. Four of those collisions involved motorcycles.