Provincial police say one person is dead and four other were injured following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

This is the third fatal crash in less than 12 hours on regional roads. Details of the other collisions can be found here and here.

Police say the crash occurred at 7 a.m. on Potters Road near Otterville, Ont. in Oxford County.

According to police an SUV was eastbound on Potters Road when it rolled into a ditch eventually stopping in a field.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. Four other men, reportedly workers headed to a nearby farm, were taken to hospital.

Two suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the other two suffered what police are calling serious, life-altering injuries.

Police closed Potters Road to investigate the circumstances of the crash, but the road reopened around 1:45 p.m.

#OxfordOPP investigating fatal single vehicle #collision on Potters Rd. in #Otterville. Driver deceased, 4 passengers with serious injuries. Potters Rd is now re-opened. Silver SUV involved was e/b on Potters Rd just before 7am. Anyone with information is asked to call #OPP ^rl pic.twitter.com/zFNJxOD8UU — OPP West (@OPP_WR) July 9, 2019

Police encourage safe driving

The series of crashes has OPP reminding drivers that these collisions can be prevented.

OPP Const. Rod Leclair says, "Slow down, be aware of surroundings, obey the speed limit and always wear your seatbelt."

OPP Insp. Shawn Johnson took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon to say these were not accidents, but collisions.

"They happen as a result of somebody doing or not doing something that jeopardizes somebody else's safety."

In total three people have died, and another eight are in hospital.

Johnson encourages people to do their part to make a difference when it comes to traffic safety.