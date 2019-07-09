

CTV London





Provincial police are reporting a fourth crash involving a motorcycle on regional roads in just one night; this one leaving another man dead.

This is the second fatal crash involving a motorcycle since Monday night, and the fourth crash involving motorcycles in less than 12 hours.

The crash occurred in Zorra Township not far from Woodstock just before 11 p.m. on Oxford Road 6.

The collision was between a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

The 52-year-old driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

Police have not said if any charges will be laid.

This is the fourth crash involving motorcycles since Monday night, a link to a story about the other three can be found here.