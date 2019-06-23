Fire investigators were examining a charred pickup truck in an east London driveway Sunday morning.

“At 4:15 am, London Fire received multiple 911 calls,” says London Fire Platoon Chief Kirk Loveland. “Those calls were reporting a vehicle and house on fire.”

After what fire officials say was an offensive attack to put out the blaze, London Police detectives were walking up and down Delaware Street interviewing neighbours.

“It's still in the early stages of the investigation, and right now it's been transferred to Street Crime Unit,” says London Police Constable Anthony McKelvey.

While neither London Police nor London Fire would confirm the fire was set intentionally, neighbours say this is the second time in a week this particular house has been targeted. Last week, the front window of the home was smashed.

Resident Ryan Segal says he woke to his father yelling that his truck was on fire. They ran downstairs, grabbed the dog from the backyard and called 911.

With the houses close together, the truck fire also caused serious damage to the house next door.

“We didn't hear anything, we would have likely slept through it,” says neighbor Victoria Dill.

Dill says that she, her mom, as well as their foster baby are lucky to be alive today. Their house was downwind and suffered damage to the siding, roof and electrical.

“We ran and got the kids out, and came out to find the truck fully engulfed. It was frightening because within seconds our house was on fire.”

The home belonging to the Seagal family suffered no damage but the tenants say the harm is more emotional. Ryan says he's “frustrated”, “angry” and a bit “scared” of what could happen next if police can't determine who is targeting them.