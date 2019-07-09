

Police on local roads were kept busy following a several crashes involving motorcycles, including one that left one person dead.

The fatal crash occurred on Hamilton Road just east of London near Putnam Road Monday evening.

Police say an eastbound vehicle crossed over the road striking a westbound vehicle in the mirror before hitting a motorcycle directly behind the vehicle.

OPP say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at hospital.

Hamilton Road was closed overnight as police conducted an investigation into the crash that police described as “complicated,” due to the number of vehicles involved and the series of events.

An update on this crash is expected later Tuesday.

Norfolk County Crash

Provincial police in Norfolk County say charges are pending after a crash between a van and motorcycle sent two people to hospital Monday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of McDowell Road East and Charlotteville West Quarter Line Road.

The operator and a passenger of the motorcycle were both taken to hospital. One person’s injuries are described as life-altering.

Police did not indicate whether it was the driver or the passenger with life-altering injuries.

The driver of the van was not injured.

Owen Sound Crash

A 47-year-old motorcyclist from Owen Sound was treated in hospital for serious injuries following a collision with a car around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the motorcyclist was eastbound on 10th Street West towards 6th Avenue West when a car made a left hand turn into the path of the motorcycle.

The driver of the car was charged with Left Turn- fail to afford reasonable opportunity to avoid a collision.