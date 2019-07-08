

CTV London





Haldimand County OPP have released the name of a man who died after being ejected in a single-vehicle crash early Friday.

Sixty-five-year-old David Gregory of Brantford, Ont. was killed when his Jeep Wrangler crashed on Haldimand Rod 20 in Fisherville, Ont.

Emergency crews responded to the scene after a passer-by noticed a vehicle in a field that appeared to have been involved in a crash.

Police say the vehicle was westbound when it left the roadway and crashed into a ditch on the south side before landing in a field.

The driver had suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

Haldimand Road 20 between Haldimand Road 12 and Concession 7 Road was closed for about six hours while emergency crews were on scene.

OPP are continuing to investigate.