One man is dead after a fatal collision early Friday morning on Haldimand Road 12 in Fisherville, Ont.

Haldimand County OPP are in investigating the crash, which took place shortly before at 6:30 a.m.

Emergency services were called to Haldimand Road 20, east of Haldimand Road 12, after a citizen reported seeing a vehicle in a field that appeared to have been in a collision.

A male, who was located by emergency crews a short distance away with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, OPP have determined that the vehicle was westbound on Haldimand Road 20 when it left the roadway, landing in a ditch on the south side of the road.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle, an orange-coloured Jeep Wrangler.

Haldimand Road 20 was closed between Haldimand Road 12 and Concession 7 Road, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact police.