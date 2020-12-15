MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Sarnia police and OPP have seized more than a million dollars in cannabis products from two businesses allegedly operating in violation of the Cannabis Act.

Last Tuesday morning, police executed a search warrant at Pot of Gold Medicinals and Edibles in the 1800 block of St. Clair Parkway.

Officers seized cannabis bud, oils, edibles and other products valued at about $1.04 million as well as nearly $3,000 in cash.

A 35-year-old male and a 45-year-old male were arrested and charged with illegally possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling under the Cannabis Act.

The same day police also executed a warrant at a related residence in the 600 block of Secreteriate Drive in Corunna.

Officers seized $5,770 in cannabis products, nearly $22,000 in Canadian cash and $178 in U.S. currency.

Four people, one woman and three men, were arrested and charged with illegally possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling under the Cannabis Act.

In a separate investigation, police had been looking into the online store BC Budz on Wheels, which had allegedly been illegally selling cannabis products and delivering it in the Sarnia area.

On Wednesday, police stopped a vehicle belonging to a suspect as it departed the 200 block of Queen Street, and seized a quantity of cannabis and currency.

The 23-year-old male driver was charged with illegally possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing, and the sale of cannabis to an individual 18 years of age or older, all under the Cannabis Act. The vehicle was also seized.

Shortly afterward, officers searched the home in the 200 block of Queen Street, seizing more than $300,000 in cannabis products, and $2,225 in cash.

A second suspect, a 36-year-old male, is also being sought and facing similar charges.