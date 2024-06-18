LONDON
London

    • Land acquired for two new schools in London

    Thames Valley District School Board. (File) Thames Valley District School Board. (File)
    The Thames Valley District School Board has acquired land for two new elementary schools in London.

    The new southeast school will be located at Honeywood Drive and Gatestone Road.

    Another school is planned for Upperpoint Avenue and Boardwalk Way.

    The school board said both should open in September 2026 at a cost of about $55 million, with a combined capacity of 1,200 students.

