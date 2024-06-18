Dogs in distress rescued from hot car in Grand Bend

Provincial police said charges have been laid against three people after two dogs were left inside a locked vehicle in Grand Bend.

On Sunday, officers were called to a parking lot on Huron Street where the found the dogs in distress — breaking into the car to free them.

The owners of the dogs were eventually found and a 31 year old from Mississauga, 26 year old from Scarborough and 30 year old from Gloucester were all charged with two counts each of cause damage or Injury to animal or bird, fail to provide suitable/adequate food, water, care, shelter.

The charges were laid under the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act, (PAWS) which is used to help ensure that animals are protected and treated in a humane manner.

Protections include setting out basic standards of care that apply to all animals covered under the act, as well as specific standards of care that apply to animals in unique circumstances.