'Crying won't get you out of a ticket': OPP lay stunt driving charge

    OPP are reminding drivers that crying won't get you out of a speeding ticket.

    Officers recently stopped a driver on Highway 6 in South Bruce Peninsula for traveling over 160 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

    While the officer was conducting a traffic stop, police said another driver stopped to tell police that the vehicle already pulled over had almost caused a crash.

