'Crying won't get you out of a ticket': OPP lay stunt driving charge
OPP are reminding drivers that crying won't get you out of a speeding ticket.
Officers recently stopped a driver on Highway 6 in South Bruce Peninsula for traveling over 160 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
While the officer was conducting a traffic stop, police said another driver stopped to tell police that the vehicle already pulled over had almost caused a crash.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Justin Timberlake arrested and in custody in New York for allegedly driving while intoxicated
Justin Timberlake was arrested last night in Sag Harbor, New York for allegedly driving while intoxicated, a spokesperson for Sag Harbor Police said.
EXCLUSIVE 'They were literally feral': Demands for answers in horrific B.C. case of child neglect
A horrific case of child neglect involving three young children has their extended family in northern B.C. demanding answers.
Extreme heat wave warnings in effect for central, eastern provinces
According to local forecasts, extreme heat wave warnings are in effect for central and eastern Canada, with temperatures feeling as warm as low 40s.
'Do you guys have tickets?': How a nightmare of a road trip turned into Stanley Cup Final front-row seats for father and daughter
A road trip for a father and daughter that began as a nightmare quickly turned into a dream come true for the pair thanks to a couple of generous Oilers fans.
Ottawa couple's loan payments more than double after new company takes over financing
An Ottawa couple is sharing their buyer beware story and the importance of reading the fine print in contracts, following a shocking price hike and interest rate adjustment for their home furnace financing.
Undersea explorers mark a tragic day. Things to know about the Titan disaster anniversary
A year after an experimental submersible imploded en route to the Titanic, unanswered questions linger -- with no immediate answers.
Staples stores begin accepting Amazon returns under new partnership
Canadians can now return their Amazon orders through Staples. The e-commerce giant says the office supply retailer's 298 stores are now equipped to handle Amazon returns.
Stellantis recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles to fix software glitch that disables rear camera
Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a software glitch that can disable the rearview cameras.
A smartphone made for kids has launched in Canada. But does it go far enough?
With parents, lawmakers and experts increasingly concerned about the health and safety of kids using social media and excessive screen time, a U.S. company says it has a solution: a 'kid-safe smartphone.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.