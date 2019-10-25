Featured
Multiple charges laid against driver after triple fatal crash near Petrolia
An OPP officer works at the scene of a crash that left three people dead in Oil Springs, Ont. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (Gerry Dewan / CTV London)
CTVNewsLondon.ca Staff
Published Friday, October 25, 2019 12:01PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. - A Windsor man has been charged after a crash earlier this month killed three St. Clair College students.
Emergency crews responded to Oil Heritage Road between Aberfeldy Line and Gum Bed Line in Dawn-Euphemia Township near Petrolia at 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 4.
Harpreet Kour, Gurvinder Singh and Tanveer Singh, all 19-year-old students from India, died in the violent single-vehicle crash.
Police say none of them was wearing a seatbelt.
In a letter emailed to students, the college says the students were enrolled in the networking technician program in Windsor.
On Friday, OPP charged 22-year-old Jovanpreet Singh with:
- Dangerous operation causing death (three counts);
- Dangerous operation causing bodily harm;
- Criminal negligence causing death (three counts);
- Criminal negligence causing bodily;
- Obstruct peace officer.
Singh is held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Sarnia Friday.