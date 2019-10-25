

CTVNewsLondon.ca Staff





LONDON, Ont. - A Windsor man has been charged after a crash earlier this month killed three St. Clair College students.

Emergency crews responded to Oil Heritage Road between Aberfeldy Line and Gum Bed Line in Dawn-Euphemia Township near Petrolia at 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 4.

Harpreet Kour, Gurvinder Singh and Tanveer Singh, all 19-year-old students from India, died in the violent single-vehicle crash.

Police say none of them was wearing a seatbelt.

In a letter emailed to students, the college says the students were enrolled in the networking technician program in Windsor.

On Friday, OPP charged 22-year-old Jovanpreet Singh with:

Dangerous operation causing death (three counts);

Dangerous operation causing bodily harm;

Criminal negligence causing death (three counts);

Criminal negligence causing bodily;

Obstruct peace officer.

Singh is held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Sarnia Friday.