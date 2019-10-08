Featured
OPP identify victims of fatal crash near Petrolia
An OPP officer works at the scene of a crash that left three people dead in Oil Springs, Ont. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (Gerry Dewan / CTV London)
CTVNewsLondon.ca
Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 12:15PM EDT
Three college students were identified as the victims of a crash in Lambton County last Friday.
Harpreet Kour, Gurvinder Singh and Tanveer Singh, all 19-year-old students from India who were attending St. Clair College, died in the single-vehicle crash.
It happened on Oil Heritage Road between Aberfeldy Line and Gum Bed Line in Dawn-Euphemia Township at around 1:30 a.m.
All three students were confirmed dead at the scene but the driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Investigators say none of the deceased were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Lambton OPP are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact them