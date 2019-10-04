Provincial police are investigating a single vehicle crash that has claimed three lives early Friday morning in Oil Springs.

The crash occurred in around 1:30 a.m. Friday on Oil Heritage Road just south of Petrolia.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and to expect an extended closure while the investigation is underway.

Little has been released regarding the details of the crash but police have confirmed that three passengers have died. The diver of the vehicle was taken to hospital as a precaution.

UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: Oil Heritage Rd between Aberfeldy Li and Gum Bed Li #OilSprings - 3 fatalities, expect extended closure. ^kw — OPP West (@OPP_WR) October 4, 2019

Oil Heritage Road remains closed between Aberfeldy Line and Gum Bed Line.

