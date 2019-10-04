Featured
Three killed in single vehicle crash near Petrolia
Road closure sign on Oil Heritage Road at Gum Bed Line. (Gerry Dewan / CTV London)
Published Friday, October 4, 2019 6:12AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 4, 2019 9:47AM EDT
Provincial police are investigating a single vehicle crash that has claimed three lives early Friday morning in Oil Springs.
The crash occurred in around 1:30 a.m. Friday on Oil Heritage Road just south of Petrolia.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and to expect an extended closure while the investigation is underway.
Little has been released regarding the details of the crash but police have confirmed that three passengers have died. The diver of the vehicle was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Oil Heritage Road remains closed between Aberfeldy Line and Gum Bed Line.
CTV News London will continue to update this story as information becomes available.