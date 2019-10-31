Featured
More than 70 guns seized from Saugeen Shores home
Guns seized from a home in Saugeen Shores, Ont. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 are seen in this image provided by Saugeen Shores police.
Published Thursday, October 31, 2019 4:25PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. -- A 53-year-old Port Elgin, Ont. man is in custody after police seized dozens of guns.
Saugeen Shores police along with OPP and Canada Border Services Agency members executed a search warrant Wednesday and discovered the weapons.
They include 19 registered restricted firearms, 25 registered prohibited firearms and 33 non-restricted firearms.
Ammunition, five silencers and five high capacity magazines were also found.
The seizure followed an investigation into the importation of prohibited devices.
The man is facing charges including; importing a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon, three counts of possession of a prohibited device, two counts of smuggling a prohibited device into Canada and possession of imported prohibited goods.
The investigation continues.