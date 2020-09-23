LONDON, ONT. -- Refusing to cover their face while visiting London city Hall resulted in a person being charged under the mandatory mask bylaw.

Chief Municipal Law Enforcement Officer Orest Katolyk confirms to CTV News that an individual was written a ticket Tuesday evening while inside the municipal building.

“Based on observations and evidence, the charge was laid,” explains Katolyk.

On Tuesday, about a half-dozen delegates made presentations to a council committee calling the mask bylaw ‘child abuse’ and a violation of civil liberties.

City Hall will not say if the individual charged was a member of that group.

This is the fourth person charged since the bylaw went into effect in July.

Katolyk adds, “Based on proactive site visits, compliance with the mask bylaw in the London community is very high.”

A business owner and their employee were each written $500 tickets earlier this month for repeatedly refusing to cover their faces.

And another charge was laid Saturday inside a food premise.