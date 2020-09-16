LONDON, ONT. -- London bylaw officers have issued two Provincial Offence Notices to a restaurant operator and an employee for not obeying the Mandatory Face Covering By-Law.

The $500 fines were laid Tuesday. The restaurant has not been identified.

Under the bylaw, everyone entering an indoor public space is required to wear a mask or face covering while inside.

“We remain focused on education, but part of that education also includes enforcement as necessary,” says Mayor Ed Holder in a news release.

“The vast majority of Londoners, and London businesses have set an extremely high standard when it comes to respecting public health guidelines, and we have every intention of maintaining that standard going forward. While not our preference, we will not hesitate to issue fines and charges to those who refuse to adjust their behaviours thereby placing at risk the health and wellbeing of others.”

The bylaw came into effect on July 21.

