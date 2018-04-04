Featured
Man taken into custody after Clarke Road standoff
London police are on scene at a home on Clarke Road near Dundas for a standoff with a barricaded man in London, Ont., on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. (CTV London)
Published Wednesday, April 4, 2018 9:56AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 4, 2018 11:07AM EDT
A five-hour standoff at a Clarke Road home has resulted in a man in custody.
London police were called to a home on Clarke Road near Dundas Wednesday morning as part of a criminal investigation. Once on scene, the man barricaded himself inside.
Police negotiated with the man to get him to surrender.
There have been no mentions of weapons or threats made.
There was no indication that anyone else is in the home and no injuries have been reported.