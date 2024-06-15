Theft investigation leads to drug and weapons charges in Sarnia

A retail theft investigation has lead to illegal drug and handgun charges in Sarnia.

A local retailer submitted a theft complaint to Sarnia police, which lead them to searching two residences in central Sarnia around 7:30 a.m. Friday. One residence was searched on Elgin Street, the other on Durand Street.

The Community Crime Unit identified two suspects they believe to be responsible for a series of high value retail thefts.

Police recovered stolen property and other offence related evidence while conducting a search warrant.

As a result, a 50-year-old man from Sarnia was charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 and was arrested and released with an upcoming court date.

Additionally, David Larocque, a 40-year-old man from Sarnia, was charged with three counts of theft under $5,000. He is currently wanted by Sarnia police.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Larocque are asked to contact Sarnia police.

Police said while searching the residence on Durand Street, officers discovered a perpetrator who at the time was out on release for drug trafficking offences in Niagara.

Those bail conditions included a requirement to be at his residence in St. Catherines from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m, and not to possess any firearms.

Police said he attempted to frustrate the police investigation by providing a false name; however his true identity was learned by investigators.

The suspect was found to be in possession of a loaded Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, $15,120 in cash, 4 grams of fentanyl, 23 grams of methamphetamine and 4 grams of cocaine.

The 27 year old was held for bail on multiple charges, including:

Breach of release order x5

Possession for the purpose of trafficking-cocaine

Possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm

Possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm contrary to a prohibition order x2

Possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm with ammunition

Possession of a prohibited device (13 round capacity magazine)

Careless storage of a prohibited/restricted firearm

“Criminal activity not only transcends municipal boundaries, but also crime categories. In this case our Community Crime Unit (CCU) students were investigating a shoplifting case. That case quickly evolved into search warrants, and those warrants into the seizure of drugs, cash and yet another illegal firearm. Our officers, our CCU team, and our ongoing investments in crime analysis and analytics continue to reflect that so called “minor” crimes are increasingly connected with serious criminal activities within our community,” said Sarnia Police Services Chief Derek Davis.