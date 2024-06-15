Theft investigation leads to drug and weapons charges in Sarnia
A retail theft investigation has lead to illegal drug and handgun charges in Sarnia.
A local retailer submitted a theft complaint to Sarnia police, which lead them to searching two residences in central Sarnia around 7:30 a.m. Friday. One residence was searched on Elgin Street, the other on Durand Street.
The Community Crime Unit identified two suspects they believe to be responsible for a series of high value retail thefts.
Police recovered stolen property and other offence related evidence while conducting a search warrant.
As a result, a 50-year-old man from Sarnia was charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 and was arrested and released with an upcoming court date.
Additionally, David Larocque, a 40-year-old man from Sarnia, was charged with three counts of theft under $5,000. He is currently wanted by Sarnia police.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Larocque are asked to contact Sarnia police.
Police said while searching the residence on Durand Street, officers discovered a perpetrator who at the time was out on release for drug trafficking offences in Niagara.
Those bail conditions included a requirement to be at his residence in St. Catherines from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m, and not to possess any firearms.
Police said he attempted to frustrate the police investigation by providing a false name; however his true identity was learned by investigators.
The suspect was found to be in possession of a loaded Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, $15,120 in cash, 4 grams of fentanyl, 23 grams of methamphetamine and 4 grams of cocaine.
The 27 year old was held for bail on multiple charges, including:
- Breach of release order x5
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking-cocaine
- Possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm
- Possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm contrary to a prohibition order x2
- Possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm with ammunition
- Possession of a prohibited device (13 round capacity magazine)
- Careless storage of a prohibited/restricted firearm
“Criminal activity not only transcends municipal boundaries, but also crime categories. In this case our Community Crime Unit (CCU) students were investigating a shoplifting case. That case quickly evolved into search warrants, and those warrants into the seizure of drugs, cash and yet another illegal firearm. Our officers, our CCU team, and our ongoing investments in crime analysis and analytics continue to reflect that so called “minor” crimes are increasingly connected with serious criminal activities within our community,” said Sarnia Police Services Chief Derek Davis.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.K. royals unite on palace balcony as Princess of Wales returns to public view after cancer diagnosis
London put on a display of birthday pageantry Saturday for King Charles III, a military parade that marked the Princess of Wales ' first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis early this year.
Man who stabbed Mexican tourist in Vancouver Tim Hortons 2 years ago released from prison, police warn
Vancouver police are warning the public that the man who stabbed a stranger in a downtown coffee shop in January 2022 has been released and will be living in the city again.
BREAKING 'All hands on deck situation': City of Calgary declares state of local emergency over water main break
The City of Calgary declared a local state of emergency Saturday morning in response to the latest developments in a major water main break that is impacting the city.
Trudeau calls into question findings of stunning watchdog foreign interference report
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has concerns with how conclusions were gathered in a spy watchdog report.
Winning Lotto Max ticket for $55 million jackpot sold in GTA
A lucky lotto player in the Greater Toronto Area is waking up with millions more reasons to smile this morning.
U.S. regulators investigating unusual 'Dutch roll' of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max
Federal officials are investigating an unusual rolling motion during the flight of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max.
8 Israeli soldiers killed in southern Gaza in deadliest attack on Israeli forces in months
An explosion in southern Gaza killed eight Israeli soldiers, the military said Saturday, making it the deadliest attack on Israeli forces in months.
93-year-old pleads guilty to careless driving after crash involving CTV Kitchener reporter
A 93-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing bodily harm in the crash that sent CTV News Kitchener reporter Stephanie Villella to hospital with life-threatening injuries last year.
Abducted child found dead and sister injured in suspected human trafficking case, authorities say
36-year-old Daniel Callahan was arrested Thursday after a 35-year-old mother was found dead and her two abducted daughters were later discovered in Mississippi – one dead and the other alive – in what investigators say may be a human trafficking case.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Missing Princeton man found dead, police say it’s not suspicious
The 37-year-old Princeton man reported as missing since last weekend has been found dead.
-
CTV’s Alexandra Pinto is leaving CTV Kitchener
The anchor for CTV Kitchener’s 6 p.m. show, Alexandra Pinto, has announced she will be leaving the station.
-
Coastguard saves man in distress in Lake Huron
Thanks to the help of first responders, a man was safely pulled from Lake Huron Saturday morning.
Windsor
-
Woman charged with impaired driving after alleged collision with police cruiser
A woman has been charged after she allegedly drove her vehicle into a parked Windsor police cruiser while impaired, according to officers.
-
CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Vehicle stolen in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police are investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.
Barrie
-
Developmental service cuts programs, announces layoffs due to lack of funding
A family support service organization is eliminating dozens of jobs and closing two programs, citing a lack of funding from the Ford government as the catalyst.
-
Delivery driver fined for passing school bus as it picked up students
A delivery driver has been handed a costly ticket for passing a school bus as it picked up students.
-
Barrie Airshow takes flight: Here's everything you need to know
Keep your eyes on the skies over Kempenfelt Bay this weekend as the Barrie Airshow takes flight, with iconic performances free for the whole family.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING One person in custody after armed Manitoulin Island standoff
The armed standoff that created a large police presence on Manitoulin Island on Saturday morning has ended peacefully and one suspect is in custody, police confirmed to CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca.
-
Abducted child found dead and sister injured in suspected human trafficking case, authorities say
36-year-old Daniel Callahan was arrested Thursday after a 35-year-old mother was found dead and her two abducted daughters were later discovered in Mississippi – one dead and the other alive – in what investigators say may be a human trafficking case.
-
Winning Lotto Max ticket for $55 million jackpot sold in GTA
A lucky lotto player in the Greater Toronto Area is waking up with millions more reasons to smile this morning.
Ottawa
-
Here's what you need to know about next week's heatwave
Environment Canada is asking residents in Ottawa to prepare for hot and humid weather conditions starting Monday, as it calls for temperatures reaching above 30 C.
-
Get out your sandals! Ottawa beaches open today
Beach season is officially underway with both City of Ottawa and National Capital Commission (NCC) beaches opening this weekend.
-
Here are five places to drive to this summer from Ottawa
It's that time of the year to take a road trip and explore the hidden gems around Ottawa, as the summer begins and temperatures rise.
Toronto
-
Teen in hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting call in Scarborough
A teen has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Scarborough's L'Amoreaux neighbourhood.
-
Winning Lotto Max ticket for $55 million jackpot sold in GTA
A lucky lotto player in the Greater Toronto Area is waking up with millions more reasons to smile this morning.
-
One person in hospital with stab wound after police break up fight in Oshawa
One person was taken to hospital after police in Oshawa came across a fight Friday evening and found one person with a stab wound.
Montreal
-
'Dismantled' human smuggling group tied to dead migrants in St. Lawrence River: RCMP
A human smuggling ring recently dismantled by members of the RCMP was connected to the deaths of eight migrants who drowned in the St. Lawrence River while trying to cross illegally into the United States last year.
-
Quebec cities open pools early to prepare for Tuesday's heat wave
Several Quebec cities have announced the early opening of pools and water games, as a warm air mass and heat wave are expected to hit the province starting Tuesday.
-
Two Quebec swimmers hoping the hard work will pay off at the Paris Olympics
Quebec swimmers Mary-Sophie Harvey and Patrick Hussey are hoping the hard work they put in pays off at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.
Atlantic
-
Ten people arrested following search warrant in Summerside: P.E.I. RCMP
Ten people were arrested, drugs and cash were seized, after police executed a search warrant at a residence in Summerside, P.E.I.
-
Charlotte County Pride parade caps off week long pride celebrations
The final day of Charlotte County’s Pride week feature a pride parade, queer market, and live performance by Elton John cover band.
-
Police investigating after driver crashes through fence into Lake Banook
Police are investigating after a vehicle left the roadway and went into a lake in Dartmouth, N.S., Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Monument honouring 17 lives lost in Carberry bus crash to be unveiled Saturday
A new monument is set to be unveiled Saturday, as part of a ceremony honouring the victims of a fatal crash near Carberry, Man., exactly one year later.
-
'If they can run, I can run': 87-year-old set to complete 10th Manitoba Marathon race
Age may be just a number to George Steciuk, but it’s just one of many that add up to one inspirational athlete.
-
'I'm just thankful': Indigenous group graduates from University of Winnipeg
A first in the University of Winnipeg’s faculty of education was celebrated at convocation Friday.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'All hands on deck situation': City of Calgary declares state of local emergency over water main break
The City of Calgary declared a local state of emergency Saturday morning in response to the latest developments in a major water main break that is impacting the city.
-
OPINION
OPINION Alberta’s diversity is its greatest strength
I love Alberta. That may sound obvious coming from someone who was born here, went to school here, and eventually became Premier.
-
A dream month kicks off for soccer fans across Canada
Whether you call it Soccer or Football, this June will be a fantasy month for football fanatics across Canada and the world.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man killed in highway crash Friday night
An Edmonton man is dead after a crash south of the city on Friday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'All hands on deck situation': City of Calgary declares state of local emergency over water main break
The City of Calgary declared a local state of emergency Saturday morning in response to the latest developments in a major water main break that is impacting the city.
-
Oilers seek answers on brink of elimination in Stanley Cup Final
A lack of production is a big reason the Oilers are down 3-0 in the series against the Florida Panthers and searching for answers as they look to avoid being the first team swept in the final since the Washington Capitals in 1998.
Vancouver
-
B.C. property manager suspended 1 year, fined $30K for misconduct
A B.C. property manager who failed to collect a tenant's security deposit, wrote the wrong address on a tenancy agreement and failed to adequately enforce the property owners' desire to prohibit pets and smoking has been disciplined by the provincial real estate regulator.
-
Boater missing, presumed dead in Mission, B.C.
Emergency responders are searching for a missing boater in Mission, but they believe it's unlikely he is still alive, according to local RCMP.
-
Victoria pulls cash from its financial reserve to help its most vulnerable citizens
Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto says city council wants to prevent some of the issues faced by its most vulnerable citizens, rather than simply dealing with the aftermath, even if it means stepping outside of what's normally seen as a local government responsibility.