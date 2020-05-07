LONDON, ONT -- A construction worker in Old East Village was allegedly threatened with what appeared to be a rifle, luckily it turned out to be a pellet gun, but the suspect is now facing charges.

It was Tuesday morning when police received a call about a suspect with a weapon. The Emergency Response Unit also responded to the call.

According to police around 7:15 a.m. on Dundas Street between Lyle Street and Rectory Street a man became involved in a verbal fight with a construction worker.

The man allegedly threatened the workers on site who were at the time trying to remove a chain link fence at the back of a property on Dundas Street.

Ten monutes later the suspect returned with what appeared to be a rifle and pointed the it at the victim.

More threats were allegedly made.

Police arrived on scene and arrested the man and the supposed rifle turned out to be a pellet gun.

A 33-year-old London man has been charged with assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm.