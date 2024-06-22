Fatal hit and run in St. Thomas

Police in St. Thomas are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

Around 1:20 a.m., police responded to the crash at Sunset Road at Fingal Line where a 34-year-old St. Thomas resident was taken to hospital by paramedics where they succumbed to their injuries.

As part of the investigation, officers are now appealing to residents of St. Thomas in the Sunset Drive, Stanley Street, Bush Line and Elm Street area who may have residential cameras, residential or business video surveillance or anyone who can identify the vehicle seen in the video below that could assist with the investigation, to please contact the St. Thomas Police Service at 519-631-1224 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers

The area reopened around 4:30 a.m.