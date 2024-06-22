LONDON
London

    • Grey-Bruce under tornado watch and special weather statement

    A stormy sky is seen in southern Ontario on June 19, 2024. (Source: Chris Rundle) A stormy sky is seen in southern Ontario on June 19, 2024. (Source: Chris Rundle)
    Parts of Grey-Bruce are under a tornado watch or warning Saturday evening.

    According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes. Strong winds, large hail and heavy rain are also possible.

    Thunderstorms are expected to move into the area from lower Michigan this evening and brief tornadoes may be embedded within the area of showers and thunderstorms.

    Additional hazards include torrential downpours and localized strong wind gusts.

    All of southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex and Elgin County remains under a heat warning with humidex values near 35 C continuing through the evening and gradually improving overnight.

    Tornado Watch

    • Saugeen Shores
    • Kincardine
    • Southern Bruce County
    • Bruce Peninsula
    • Sauble Beach
    • Tobermory

    Tornado Warning

    • Owen Sound
    • Blue Mountains
    • Northern Grey County

    Severe thunderstorm wach

    • Goderich
    • Bluewater
    • Southern Huron County
    • Listowel
    • Milverton 
    • Northern Perth County
    • Stratford 
    • Mithcell
    • Southern Perth County
    • WIngham
    • Blyth
    • Northern Huron Couny

