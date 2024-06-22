Grey-Bruce under tornado watch and special weather statement

Parts of Grey-Bruce are under a tornado watch or warning Saturday evening.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes. Strong winds, large hail and heavy rain are also possible.

Thunderstorms are expected to move into the area from lower Michigan this evening and brief tornadoes may be embedded within the area of showers and thunderstorms.

Additional hazards include torrential downpours and localized strong wind gusts.

All of southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex and Elgin County remains under a heat warning with humidex values near 35 C continuing through the evening and gradually improving overnight.

Tornado Watch

Saugeen Shores

Kincardine

Southern Bruce County

Bruce Peninsula

Sauble Beach

Tobermory

Tornado Warning

Owen Sound

Blue Mountains

Northern Grey County

Severe thunderstorm wach