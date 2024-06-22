LONDON
London

    • London intersection reopens following crash investigation

    London police are investigating a crash at the intersection of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road on June 22, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) London police are investigating a crash at the intersection of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road on June 22, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
    Share

    A busy intersection in south London has reopened following a crash Saturday afternoon.

    According to London police, officers are investigating a motor vehicle collision.

    Commissioners Road and Wellington Road was closed in the area of Base Line Road east, High Street Wilkins Street and Western Counties Road.

    Multiple witnesses at the scene told CTV News a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The information has not been confirmed by London police. 

