Charges laid after fatal stabbing of London, Ont. high school student

A London father says he is “confused and lost” after his son died from stabbing just steps from his home.

Abdul Hassim told CTV News his 18-year-old son Zukifili 'Zeko' Abdul Hashim was stabbed three times Friday night at their townhouse complex at 1067 Southdale Rd. East in London, Ont.

London police would not confirm how the teenager died, however did tell CTV News they responded about 10 p.m. Friday in relation to a disturbance in the area of Southdale and Milbank Drive.

“We located male with life threatening injuries,” said Const. David Easter of the London Police Service (LPS). “He was transported to hospital by paramedic services and later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at hospital.”

Two 17-year-old boys, both of London, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been jointly charged with second degree murder.

Both remain in custody with upcoming court dates.

Saturday morning, multiple sections of the complex were not accessible due to police tape, and more than 10 officers were on scene.

Abdul Hashim speaks with CTV News London about the death of his son, Zukifili 'Zeko' Abdul Hashim. June 22, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)More than 40 evidence markers are scattered from the front of the complex near Southdale Road where the stabbing took place, through a fenced-in basketball court, and through the pathways to the back of the compound.

LPS officers were using a drone to take aerial video of the area, forensic photographers were taking pictures and 3-D scans of the area, while detectives were canvassing door-to-door, asking neighbours for surveillance video or information.

Hassim said Zeko was a student at Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School, which is just a few hundred metres away from his home.

He was home when his son was stabbed.

“I went to the spot, and I saw him in the ambulance,” said Hassim. “They wouldn’t let me go with him. Twenty minutes later, police came and up at the door and said, my son is dead.” London police are investigating the death of a man in the are of Southdale Road East and Millbank Drive. June 22, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

Hassim said he collapsed to the ground at least 10 times. “My older one collapsed as well,” said Hassim. “The little one’s started screaming as they saw me on the ground.”

Hassim, who immigrated to Canada, then later brought over his children and said his son “used to play games, and he used to hang out with a lot of friends.”

However, he did reveal this is not the first time Zeko had been involved in dangerous actions.

“This is the second time this happened,” said Hassim. “The last time some people attempted to murder him, but he made a narrow escape last time.”

Police will not say at this moment whether they have anyone in custody after the stabbing, but did say there is no threat to public safety.

“The investigation is ongoing, and it has been taken over by members of the Major Crime Section,” said Easter. “It's in its early stages, so we have limited information at this time, but it will be relayed as soon as possible.”

Detectives work to investigate the death of Zukifili 'Zeko' Abdul Hashim in south London on June 22, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)