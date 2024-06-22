3 youths charged after single-car crash in Middlesex County

A single-vehicle collision has lead to multiple charges for three youth.

On June 17, Middlesex County OPP were called to the incident in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at Dorchester Road in Thames Centre.

Police said the vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch, and three individuals were seen fleeing from the scene.

When police searched the area, they said they found the suspects in a nearby restaurant, and placed them under arrest.

The 16-year-old driver from Scarborough was charged with possession of an identity document, fail to remain, driving a motor vehicle without a licence, and careless driving.

The two passengers, both 17 years old of Scarborough, were charged under the Cannabis Control Act with possessing cannabis while being under 19 years old.

The accused has been released from police custody. The driver is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.