    Woman reported deceased as part of 'suspicious death' investigation

    A police car drives by London Police Headquarters in London, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins) A police car drives by London Police Headquarters in London, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins)
    London police are investigating what has been described as a "suspicious death."

    Around 12 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to Wharncliffe Road north and Western Road for a medical emergency.

    When officers arrived, they found a woman with life-threatening injuries and she was taken to hospital by paramedics.

    According to police, the woman succumbed to her injuries in hospital and was pronounced deceased.

    The London police Major Crime Section is now handling the investigation and said more information will be provided when it becomes available.

    The public should know there will be an increased police presence in the area.

    More information will be provided as it becomes available.

