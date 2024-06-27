Charges laid in fatal hit and run in St. Thomas

Charges have been laid in relation to a recent fatal fail to remain investigation in St. Thomas.

Around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the crash at Sunset Road at Fingal Line where 34-year-old Carissa George of St. Thomas resident was taken to hospital by paramedics. She later succumbed to her injuries.

John Charles Michael McLellan, 35 from Thamesville, has been charged with fail to stop at the scene of an accident causing death and two counts of operation while prohibited.

“Since the moment that our police service was contacted, our investigative teams have been working tirelessly and have not put this matter down in five days. Because of those efforts, our Criminal Investigations Unit, with the assistance of the Chatham-Kent Police Service, McLellan was arrested and returned to St. Thomas,” said Chief of Police Marc Roskamp.

The accused appeared in court Thursday and has been remanded into custody.