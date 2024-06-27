LONDON
London

    • Charges laid in fatal hit and run in St. Thomas

    St. Thomas police are investigating a fatal hit and run that happened on June 22, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) St. Thomas police are investigating a fatal hit and run that happened on June 22, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
    Share

    Charges have been laid in relation to a recent fatal fail to remain investigation in St. Thomas.

    Around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the crash at Sunset Road at Fingal Line where 34-year-old Carissa George of St. Thomas resident was taken to hospital by paramedics. She later succumbed to her injuries.

    John Charles Michael McLellan, 35 from Thamesville, has been charged with fail to stop at the scene of an accident causing death and two counts of operation while prohibited.

    “Since the moment that our police service was contacted, our investigative teams have been working tirelessly and have not put this matter down in five days. Because of those efforts, our Criminal Investigations Unit, with the assistance of the Chatham-Kent Police Service, McLellan was arrested and returned to St. Thomas,” said Chief of Police Marc Roskamp.

    The accused appeared in court Thursday and has been remanded into custody.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Watch live: CNN Presidential Debate and Canadian pre- and post-debate analysis

    U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    • What is anaplasmosis? A tick-borne disease with confirmed cases in Ontario

      Ontarians heading outdoors this summer are likely well-versed on the potential risk of Lyme disease that comes with a tick bite. But there are three other pathogens that can be transmitted by blacklegged ticks that public health officials want you to know about – and confirmed cases have already been reported in Ontario.

    • Watch live: CNN Presidential Debate and Canadian pre- and post-debate analysis

      U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News