VIA unveils new, accessible trains, but civic leaders call for more service
VIA Rail unveiled the first cars in its new fleet of state of the art passenger trains Thursday in London, Ont.
The new trains are designed with all the modern amenities to make the ride along the Windsor to Quebec corridor comfortable and accessible.
“This milestone symbolizes a new era and paves the way for the next steps in VIA Rail’s transformation,” said Mario Péloquin, VIA Rail’s president and chief executive officer.
Dozens of area mayors, federal and provincial representatives, along with business and tourism officials boarded the inaugural ride between London and Windsor. The train is the first of 32 new trains that will make up the Windsor-Quebec corridor fleet by the end of next summer.
Nearly two thirds are expected to be on track by the end of this summer.
“Investments like this will bring our communities together and make our local economies flourish,” said Niagara Centre MP, Vance Badeway to the group on hand. Badeway serves as the Liberal government’s parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Transporation.
Area mayors look forward to new business opportunities.
The interior of a new, accessible Via Rail train. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
“We talk about connectivity between communities. This is important for the regional economy,” said Strathroy-Caradoc Mayor Colin Grantham.
VIA boasts that it now has the most accessible trains anywhere.
“There is not one segment of the population that is not accommodated on this train. That’s why I’m very comfortable saying it’s the most accessible trains in the world,” said Péloquin.
He said the trains are barrier free and provide a fully accessible travel experience.
“Each train set has spaces for mobility aids, wheelchair lifts, braille and raised displays, and fully accessible washrooms, ensuring everyone can travel comfortably,” he said.
Missing from the official announcement was any mention of expanded routes in the region.
New Via Rail train at London station on June 27, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
VIA says it’s negotiating with CN Rail for more track access.
Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley said service in his city was cut to one train a day from two a dozen years ago. He wants the second train back.
“We’ve got one train a day, how is that going to disrupt CN? They have been very difficult to deal with in the past. They want a lot of money for access to those tracks. What I believe the federal government has to do is give opportunity for passenger traffic to be on the tracks, and not be put on the side-rails for hours,” he exclaimed.
“Certainly this infrastructure needs to happen, but we also need more frequency, and doing something to make the trains a little more high speed would be great,” remarked London city Coun. Sam Trosow. “But I think the frequency of the schedule is going to be what’s crucial in terms of whether people think they can conduct just regular business.”
Péloquin said southwestern Ontario is positioned for more trains in the future, but couldn’t commit to a timeline.
“There are challenges which we are working at every day, which is getting access to the track, and so on. But our plan is to continuously provide more,” he explained.
Péloquin also said there are no plans to increase passenger fares as the new trains come on-stream.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Watch live: CNN Presidential Debate and Canadian pre- and post-debate analysis
U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.
BREAKING Nunavut judge sentences Toronto woman to 3 years prison for Inuit identity fraud
A Nunavut judge has sentenced a Toronto woman to three years in prison in a case of Inuit identity fraud.
Labour minister orders binding arbitration in WestJet contract negotiations with mechanics
A potential strike by WestJet airplane mechanics would upend travel plans for 250,000 customers over the Canada Day long weekend, the airline says — and cost it millions of dollars.
Marilyn Monroe's former Los Angeles home declared a historic monument to save it from demolition
Fans of Marilyn Monroe have won a battle to preserve her mark on Los Angeles and are a step closer to seeing a towering statue of the silver screen icon remain in Palm Springs.
Man charged with threatening to kill presidential candidates found dead as jury was deciding verdict
A New Hampshire man charged with threatening the lives of presidential candidates last year has been found dead while a jury was deciding his verdict, according to court filings Thursday.
'Hanging on for her life': Sask. family desperate to bring home sick niece from Philippines
For half a decade, a Saskatoon family has been trying to bring their orphaned niece to Canada, they say now it’s a matter of life or death.
Where do new Canadians come from? India and Philippines take top spots
Canada has welcomed more than 3.9 million new citizens since 2005, with nearly one third coming from India, the Philippines or China, according to a CTVNews.ca analysis.
WATCH Massive sinkhole swallows part of soccer field in Illinois
A 30-metre-wide sinkhole, caused by a nearby mine collapsing, swallowed part of a soccer field in Alton, Ill., on Wednesday.
'This disorder has almost killed me': His addiction to ultraprocessed food began as a child
Chicago native Jeffrey Odwazny says he has been addicted to ultraprocessed food since he was a child. 'I was driven to eat and eat and eat, and while I would overeat healthy food, what really got me were the candies, the cakes, the pies, the ice cream,' said the 54-year-old former warehouse supervisor.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.