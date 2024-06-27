LONDON
London

Funding for Lambton College will help finance research into energy storage

Lambton College in Sarnia, Ont., as seen on July 26, 2022. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) Lambton College in Sarnia, Ont., as seen on July 26, 2022. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)


More than $1.8 million in funding for Lambton College will help to support research into energy storage and waste valorization efforts.

The two projects supported include research into battery technologies, and waste valorization, which hopes to reduce waste through better management strategies.

Part of a larger funding envelope, the grant to Lambton College is part of more than $18 million grated through the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) Fund, distributed to 21 colleges and learning institutions across Canada.

Dr. Mehdi Sheikhzadeh, Senior Vice President of Research & Innovation at Lambton College, expressed gratitude for the ongoing support. "This funding will not only allow us to expand collaborative applied research projects with industry but also create a conducive teaching environment for training highly qualified personnel in growing cleantech sectors. Our students will gain invaluable real-life experience working alongside industry partners."

