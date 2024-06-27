LONDON
London

    • Lucan is getting a new elementary school

    A map indicating where a new elementary school in Lucan will be located. (Source: Google Maps) A map indicating where a new elementary school in Lucan will be located. (Source: Google Maps)
    The Thames Valley District School board has acquired land for a new elementary school in Lucan.

    It'll be located on Saintsbury Line, just south of Gilmour Drive, behind Wilberforce Public School.

    The school will accommodate over 500 students from junior kindergarten to grade three.

    It's set to open in 2026.

