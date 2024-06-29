Two London Knights, Londoner chosen in first round of NHL Draft

It was a special night for a pair of London Knights, and one London-born player at the NHL Draft in Las Vegas, NV.

Sam Dickinson was the first player with local ties to hear his name called when the San Jose Sharks grabbed him with the 11th overall pick Friday night.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling to continue the legacy of the London Knights,” said Dickinson, a Toronto Native who spent the past two seasons in London.

That legacy includes having a player drafted in every NHL draft since 1969.

Dickinson praised the Knights organization, saying, “I have so much respect for them and how much they have given to me.”

He also felt having a number of teammates go through this process made it easier to get through draft night.

“To have so many guys that have gone through this before from last year to even the year before that I was on the team, so many guys that have gone in situations like myself and been in these spots,” said Dickinson, who joked he’s never been to the west coast of the United States before. “I'm so lucky to have them and to be able to lean upon them.”

Knights power forward Sam O’Reilly had to wait until the last pick of the first round to hear his name called. The Edmonton Oilers made a trade with the Anaheim Ducks to move into the 32nd pick, and grabbed O’Reilly, who had a breakout season in the OHL.

O’Reilly said he had a “feeling” when the Oilers made the trade, he’d be picked after some good conversations with the Oilers leading into the draft.

He also credited the Knights who moved him from right wing in Jr. B to centre this past year.

“They're big reason why I'm here and they do this for they've been doing this for years and years,” said O’Reilly.

“Dale and Mark [Hunters] and all our coaching staff, they know what they're doing and just [have to] take in all the advice that they gave you and kind of put it in your game and hopefully it goes from there.”

At pick number 13, the Philadelphia Flyers selected Jeff Luchanko, a former London Jr. Knight who plays for the Guelph Storm.

“I wouldn’t want to be selected anywhere else,” said Luchanko, whose name was called by legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer. “Had my family beside me, and to have Michael Buffer do that, I’ll never forget that.”

Right before picking Luchanko, the Flyers traded the 12th pick to Minnesota for number 13, and a future third-round pick.

They knew they would still get their man.

“Jeff was our guy we wanted,” said Daniel Briere, Flyers general manager. “We were very careful to not move too far back because we really wanted Jeff.”

Another southwestern Ontario native went off the board late in the first round when Marek Vanacker of Delhi was picked 27th by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Rounds 2-7 continue Saturday in Las Vegas.