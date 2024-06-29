Legends day at local racetrack brings together sport's best drivers

A horse racing showcase is coming up this weekend in Clinton. The Clinton Raceway is hosting is biennial Legends Day, bringing together some of the best drivers the sport has ever seen, for one special race.

"It's a great day to come! We combine the legends of racing, they come here to race and meet people, and we raise funds for the hospital. So it's a good day for horse racing and good day for the local community," said Clinton Raceway General Manager, Ian Fleming.

This Sunday's Legends Day will bring together eight harness drivers from the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame. Drivers race, mix, and mingle with the fans, throughout the day.

"John Campbell would be the one that comes to people's mind. He's considered probably the greatest driver ever, and he's from Ailsa Craig. But, we've got the Waples are here and they're local and, they're all Canadian. All in the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame and, they're going to be a lot of them here on Sunday," says Fleming.

Legends Day is also a huge community fundraiser, bringing in $330,000 for the Clinton hospital, and local schools, since it's inception in 2001.

"We do it every second year, and it's by far our biggest day. And, we combine that with a barbecue for the hospital and, online auction and silent auction. So, we're hoping to raise $60,000 for the hospital. So it's a good, good day for everybody.”

You can learn more at www.clintonraceway.com.