    Where to see London and area Canada Day fireworks

    To celebrate the holiday, many different firework shows will be on display Monday night.

    In London, a free display will take place at Harris Park, beginning around 10 p.m.

    There will be a full slate of entertainment at the park starting at 7 p.m., including live music.

    In the city’s east end, the Argyle BIA and the East London Optimists Club are throwing a Canada Day celebration as well. The free event will be held at the East Lion’s Community Center on Monday from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

    There will be face painting, food trucks, art contests, a reptile zoo by Southwest Pets, live music, and fireworks.

    Fireworks will light up the sky in Woodstock at Southside Park with bands and a kids zone before the show.

    In Tillsonburg, you can catch free fireworks at Memorial Park.

    St. Thomas will have a full day of fun leading to the big show 1Password Park.

    Strathroy-Caradoc residents can hit up the Komoka Community Centre at dusk for their fireworks.

    And there will be a show at Sarnia's centennial park over the bay.

