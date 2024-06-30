LONDON
London

    • Cool and cloudy Sunday

    Overcast skies are seen just outside of London, Ont. in this viewer-submitted image from July 2023. (Source: Karen Allen) Overcast skies are seen just outside of London, Ont. in this viewer-submitted image from July 2023. (Source: Karen Allen)
    Cloudy conditions will linger before the sun comes out this long weekend.

    Sunday will be mainly cloudy and on the cooler side, with a slight chance of showers and a high of 16.

    Clouds will clear overnight with a low of 8 degrees.

    Your Holiday Monday is expected to be sunny and warm with a high of 24 degrees. Clear skies are expected Monday night as well.

    Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

    Sunday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle this morning and early this afternoon. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 16. UV index 7 or high.

    Sunday night: Cloudy. Clearing near midnight. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low 8.

    Monday: Sunny. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 24. Humidex 26.

    Tuesday: Sunny. High 26.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

