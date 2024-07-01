Woman reported missing located by OPP
Members of the Elgin Ontario Provincial Police St. Thomas Detachment are thaniking hthe public for its help after a woman reported missing was located.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Did WestJet cancel your flight? Here's what experts say you should do
WestJet cancelled more than 800 flights between June 27 and July 2, affecting tens of thousands of passengers. Here are the kinds of compensation experts say passengers affected by the cancellations may be entitled to, and how to go about advocating for it.
What a family lawyer says you should know before getting married
Barry Nussbaum, a Toronto-based family lawyer who has counselled countless couples, offers advice about the details you don't want to overlook before getting married.
Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters after devastating the southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm on a path that would take it near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least two people.
Five years after historic tobacco ruling, 'nothing has changed'
Five years after a historic ruling against three major tobacco companies, no one has seen even a fraction of the money they're entitled to – and recent court filings suggest hundreds have died in the interim.
This 12-year-old memorized the periodic table at age two. He's heading to NYU after finishing high school in just two years
Recent high school graduate Suborno Isaac Bari, 12, plans to start studying math and physics at New York University in the fall, but he’s already got his ambitious sights set on beginning a doctoral program.
Scientists wary of bird flu pandemic 'unfolding in slow motion'
Scientists tracking the spread of bird flu are increasingly concerned that gaps in surveillance may keep them several steps behind a new pandemic, according to Reuters interviews with more than a dozen leading disease experts.
Flash flooding in B.C. Interior affects at least 20 homes, emergency officials say
At least 20 homes have been affected by flash flooding in the British Columbia Interior following heavy rains that forced the overnight closure of the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops.
NEW Dutch researcher looking to link up with families of Indigenous heroes
A researcher from the Netherlands is looking to identify the families of a couple of dozen Indigenous heroes who gave their lives while fighting for freedom in World War II. It’s all part of a larger remembrance project she’s working on.
Fire at gas metering station sparks grass fire that shut Alberta highway
Yellowhead County in west-central Alberta says a fire that prompted the closure of a major highway west of Edmonton involved a gas metering station.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Victoria Park shut down Canada Day due to reports of fireworks being shot at people
Waterloo regional police had to shut down Kitchener's Victoria Park on Canada Day for a familiar reason.
-
Brandon Montour, Stanley Cup champ from Six Nations, signs with Seattle Kraken
Brandon Montour is making a big move fresh off his Stanley Cup win with the Florida Panthers.
-
Did WestJet cancel your flight? Here's what experts say you should do
WestJet cancelled more than 800 flights between June 27 and July 2, affecting tens of thousands of passengers. Here are the kinds of compensation experts say passengers affected by the cancellations may be entitled to, and how to go about advocating for it.
Windsor
-
Cyclist dies after crash on Lauzon Road
Windsor police say a cyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle in east Windsor.
-
One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives sought after Erie Street shots fired
Windsor police are asking for the public’s assistance locating one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives after gunshots were fired on Erie Street.
-
NHL reinstates Bowman, Quenneville after being banned for their role in Blackhawks assault scandal
The NHL lifted its ban on longtime coach Joel Quenneville and executives Stan Bowman and Al MacIsaac on Monday, clearing the way for their return to the league more than two years after they were punished in the fallout from the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal.
Barrie
-
Fire breaks out at Simcoe Hotel
Barrie Fire and Police are investigating a Canada Day morning fire at the Simcoe Residential Hotel.
-
Man busted after break-and-enter spree
OPP thank the public for information that helped them nab a man on a break-and-enter spree.
-
Barrie's Talk is Free Theatre gets provincial funding for wedding-themed festival
The audience is encouraged to participate in the Marry a Star festival in Barrie this fall.
Northern Ontario
-
NEW
NEW Elliot Lake homeowners to get their day in court this week
A group of Elliot Lake seniors and homeowners who have been fighting the Canadian government and by extension the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission for the last three years over the radioactive backfill used under their homes will be getting their day in court on Wednesday.
-
NEW
NEW Dutch researcher looking to link up with families of Indigenous heroes
A researcher from the Netherlands is looking to identify the families of a couple of dozen Indigenous heroes who gave their lives while fighting for freedom in World War II. It’s all part of a larger remembrance project she’s working on.
-
Sudbury’s Tyler Bertuzzi signs 4-year, $22M contract with Chicago
Sudbury’s Tyler Bertuzzi agreed to a four-year, $22 million contract with the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa celebrated Canada Day 2024: 'You get to just love the country that you live in'
Residents in Ottawa celebrated big this year as the capital did not fall short on celebrations.
-
Here's what you need to know about Canada Day fireworks in Ottawa
Several events across the city will be hosting fireworks displays as part of their celebrations next Monday, while residents are allowed to host private fireworks displays on June 30, July 1 and July 2.
-
Brockville, Ont. celebrates Canada Day: 'It's really amazing'
The Brockville Pipe and Drum Corp, alongside the Scarlet Clad Infantry Reenactors lead a march down King Street West and up Court House Avenue to celebrate Canada Day in Brockville, Ont.
Toronto
-
Did WestJet cancel your flight? Here's what experts say you should do
WestJet cancelled more than 800 flights between June 27 and July 2, affecting tens of thousands of passengers. Here are the kinds of compensation experts say passengers affected by the cancellations may be entitled to, and how to go about advocating for it.
-
One in custody after crash on lawn in Rosedale
One person was arrested following a two-vehicle crash in Rosedale early Tuesday morning.
-
Police investigating taxi driver stabbed in downtown Toronto
Toronto police are investigating a taxi driver that was stabbed Friday evening.
Montreal
-
Man targets Montreal-area homes in alleged driveway sealing scam, police say
A 42-year-old man is behind bars after police allege he defrauded multiple homeowners on Montreal's South Shore by offering driveway sealing services and other home repairs.
-
Vehicle set on fire in Montreal's west end
Montreal police are investigating after a vehicle was engulfed in flames in the west end Saint-Laurent borough.
-
Montreal Canadiens sign Juraj Slafkovsky to eight-year contract extension
Juraj Slafkovsky got a Canada Day payday. The Montreal Canadiens signed the forward to an eight-year, US$60.8-million contract extension beginning in 2025-26.
Atlantic
-
Boil water notice in effect for parts of Halifax, surrounding area
Halifax Water is warning residents there is a possibility of unsafe drinking water in areas within the Halifax Regional Municipality, and are advising its residents to boil all water for consumption and use for at least one minute.
-
Did WestJet cancel your flight? Here's what experts say you should do
WestJet cancelled more than 800 flights between June 27 and July 2, affecting tens of thousands of passengers. Here are the kinds of compensation experts say passengers affected by the cancellations may be entitled to, and how to go about advocating for it.
-
Pedestrian dead after being struck by train in Moncton
One person had died after being struck by a train in downtown Moncton, according to RCMP.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier polling high after nine months, but experts say challenges lie ahead
Nine months after being elected, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew continues to enjoy a honeymoon with voters.
-
Some Canada Day celebrations rained out in Winnipeg
A rainy Canada Day is dampening some celebrations around Winnipeg.
-
Heat warning issued in northern Manitoba
A heat warning is in effect in Churchill, Man., with the area expecting to see daytime highs around 30 C.
Calgary
-
Update on Calgary indoor water-use measures expected Tuesday as stabilization work continues
The City of Calgary expects to have an update Tuesday on when indoor water-use reduction measures could be eased as work continues to stabilize the city’s water infrastructure.
-
Did WestJet cancel your flight? Here's what experts say you should do
WestJet cancelled more than 800 flights between June 27 and July 2, affecting tens of thousands of passengers. Here are the kinds of compensation experts say passengers affected by the cancellations may be entitled to, and how to go about advocating for it.
-
Calgarians come together for Canada Day
Several events were happening in and around Calgary to get people into the spirt of Canada Day.
Edmonton
-
What you need to know about Canada Day fireworks in Edmonton
Canada Day fireworks will go off in the greater Edmonton area at 11 p.m. Monday.
-
Fire at gas metering station sparks grass fire that shut Alberta highway
Yellowhead County in west-central Alberta says a fire that prompted the closure of a major highway west of Edmonton involved a gas metering station.
-
Oilers ink Arvidsson to 2-year contract, re-sign Brown and Perry to 1-year deals
The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Viktor Arvidsson to a two-year, US$8-million contract and gave forwards Corey Perry and Connor Brown one-year extensions among multiple moves the club made Monday.
Vancouver
-
Flash flooding in B.C. Interior affects at least 20 homes, emergency officials say
At least 20 homes have been affected by flash flooding in the British Columbia Interior following heavy rains that forced the overnight closure of the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops.
-
Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash in New Westminster, B.C.
A pedestrian was taken to hospital Monday evening after they were struck by a vehicle in New Westminster, B.C.
-
Small wildfire 'being held' near Spences Bridge, B.C. firefighters say
Crews are responding to a small wildfire discovered south of Spences Bridge, B.C., on Canada Day.