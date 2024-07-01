LONDON
London

    • Woman reported missing located by OPP

    OPP logo
    Share

    Members of the Elgin Ontario Provincial Police St. Thomas Detachment are thaniking hthe public for its help after a woman reported missing was located.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News