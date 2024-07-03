World juniors players pre-trial proceedings continue in London

LONDON
    The sexual assault case involving five former Canadian World Junior hockey players was back in court as the trial date draws near.

    The pre-trial was dealt with this afternoon via zoom at the London courthouse, however a ban on publication was placed any issues discussed during the proceedings.

    The five players were charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault involving a woman at a downtown London hotel room in the summer of 2018.

    The matter is expected to be back in assignment court on August 13 when a possible trial date may be selected.

    Legal representation for all five men have publicly declared their innocence.

