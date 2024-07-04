Assault with a weapon charges following confrontation with idling driver

A homeowner was in for a rude awakening when they approached a vehicle idling in their driveway early on Tuesday.

In the area of Emery Street West and Highwood Avenue, the resident spotted a man sleeping in the driver’s seat. Upon approaching the man, the homeowner was yelled at and threatened with an alleged firearm.

The man then attempted to hit him with the vehicle, running into a car parked in the driveway, and fleeing.

The vehicle was shortly located nearby by police, and a BB style handgun was recovered.

A 32-year-old London man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, dangerous operation and more.