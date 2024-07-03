Hot, sunny day on Thursday in London area
A sunny day with some heat in the afternoon on Thursday. The high will reach 29, feeling like 34.
“A beautiful day, it’ll be steamy in the afternoon once again, some nice July heat,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “Sun filled to start to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.”
Friday afternoon and into the evening, rainfall is likely. Thunderstorms possible as low pressure moves in.
Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:
Thursday: Sunny with fog patches dissipating in the morning. A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late in the morning. High 29, humidex 34.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers early in the evening. Low 19.
Friday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25.
Sunday: Sunny. High 27.
Monday: Cloudy. High 28.
Tuesday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, high 25.
